Dr. Robert Quinet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Quinet, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Locations
Oshsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Quinet is the best Dr that anyone can have. He is very caring about his patients and on top of their health. I will recommend him to any one that suffers from rheumatoid artritis.
About Dr. Robert Quinet, MD
Education & Certifications
- Fellow, Rheumatology Division of Immunology and Rheumatology, Department of Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 1977-1979
- Junior Assistant Resident (Medicine) North Carolina Memorial Hospital, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 1975-76 <br> Senior Assistant Resident (Medicine) North Carolina Memorial Hospital, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 1976-1977
- Intern in Medicine, North Carolina, Memorial Hospital, Chapel Hill North Carolina, 1974-75
- Cornell University Medical College
