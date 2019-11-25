See All Family Doctors in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Robert Quigley, MD

Family Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Quigley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Quigley works at AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Benmore in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Hospital
    133 Benmore Dr Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 390-7839

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Phimosis
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Phimosis

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 25, 2019
    Love Dr. Quigley, he's so good with my daughter. Very patient and thorough even with a screaming child. So glad he's our pediatrician, hoping he doesn't retire anytime soon!
    — Nov 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Robert Quigley, MD
    About Dr. Robert Quigley, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922098417
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr, Pediatrics
    Internship
    • 1974
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Quigley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quigley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quigley works at AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Benmore in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Quigley’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Quigley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quigley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

