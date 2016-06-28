Dr. Robert Quadro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quadro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Quadro, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Quadro, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Quadro works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 691-8500
-
2
Mercy Medical Group - Hematology/Oncology3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
San Juan- Hematology / Oncology6511 Coyle Ave # 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 733-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quadro?
Dr. Quadro was kind, patient and read my entire history prior to my first appointment. I was so impressed with his down to earth explanations to complicated procedures and potential outcomes. He is terrific and I am not as frightened about my health.
About Dr. Robert Quadro, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730293374
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University California Davis Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quadro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quadro accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quadro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quadro works at
Dr. Quadro speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Quadro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quadro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quadro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quadro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.