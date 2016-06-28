See All Hematologists in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. Robert Quadro, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Robert Quadro, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Quadro works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA and Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    9394 Big Horn Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 691-8500
    Mercy Medical Group - Hematology/Oncology
    3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    San Juan- Hematology / Oncology
    6511 Coyle Ave # 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-5300

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Skin Screenings
All Lymphoma
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Skin Screenings
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genetic Counseling Services
Genetic Testing
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Multiple Myeloma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Genetic Testing
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thrombosis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Vaginal Cancer
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Jun 28, 2016
    Dr. Quadro was kind, patient and read my entire history prior to my first appointment. I was so impressed with his down to earth explanations to complicated procedures and potential outcomes. He is terrific and I am not as frightened about my health.
    Christina Moylan in Sacramento, CA — Jun 28, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Quadro, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730293374
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    • University California Davis Medical Center
    • University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
