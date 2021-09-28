Overview

Dr. Robert Quackenbush, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pendleton, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Quackenbush works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Pendleton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

