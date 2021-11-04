See All Dermatologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Robert Purvis, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Purvis, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Purvis works at Grand Strand Dermatology in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Cardiovascular Surgery LLC
    933 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 (843) 215-1100
    Grand Strand Dermatology
    3001 Newcastle Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 (843) 215-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    National Elevator
    POMCO Group
    SelectHealth
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 04, 2021
    Grand Strand Dermatology has a well organized front office, pleasant staff and a caring atmosphere. Dr. Robert Purvis introduced himself and spoke in a professional manner. His exam was the best I ever received from a dermatologist. He treated several items on my head and body explaining everything to me. He was extremely thorough. I can only give Dr. Purvis the highest recommendation.
    Louis D Greenzweig — Nov 04, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Purvis, MD

    Dermatology
    35 years of experience
    English
    1154373827
    Education & Certifications

    Tex Tech U Sch Med
    TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Muhlenberg College
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Purvis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purvis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purvis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purvis works at Grand Strand Dermatology in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Purvis’s profile.

    Dr. Purvis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purvis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Purvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purvis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

