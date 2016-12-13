Overview

Dr. Robert Purdon, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Purdon works at Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.