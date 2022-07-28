Dr. Robert Puig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Puig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Puig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Puig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
urology specialty care7600 Sw 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 275-5525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puig?
Muy profesional y tremendo ser humano
About Dr. Robert Puig, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1568433308
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Univ Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puig works at
Dr. Puig has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Puig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.