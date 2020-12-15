Overview

Dr. Robert Pugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Pugh works at Lowcountry Endocrinology in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.