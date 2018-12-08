See All Urologists in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Robert Pugach, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Pugach, MD

Urology
3.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Pugach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York University-Booth Memorial Center and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Pugach works at Western States HIFU - Robert Pugach, MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture, Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western States HIFU - Robert Pugach, MD
    3801 Katella Ave Ste 110, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 443-8362
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Renessa Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Renessa
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ARTA Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pugach?

    Dec 08, 2018
    To put it simply Doc P is awesome. He didn’t have me wait very long and he worked quickly and efficiently. On top of that he was kind and chatted with me through the whole procedure. On top of that the staff was friendly and kind through the whole thing. The actual procedure for the vasectomy was quick and painless. Doctor Pugach actully informed me about the whole thing and even gave me some of the history of it when I asked. So if your unsure please talk to the good doctor!
    Zildjian lopez in Buena park, CA — Dec 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Pugach, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Pugach, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pugach to family and friends

    Dr. Pugach's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pugach

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Pugach, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Pugach, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780687319
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu Health Sciences
    Residency
    Internship
    • -Booth Memorial Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University-Booth Memorial Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Pugach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pugach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pugach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pugach works at Western States HIFU - Robert Pugach, MD in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pugach’s profile.

    Dr. Pugach has seen patients for Urethral Stricture, Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Pugach, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.