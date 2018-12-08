Overview

Dr. Robert Pugach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York University-Booth Memorial Center and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Pugach works at Western States HIFU - Robert Pugach, MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture, Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.