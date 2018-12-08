Dr. Robert Pugach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pugach, MD
Dr. Robert Pugach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York University-Booth Memorial Center and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Western States HIFU - Robert Pugach, MD3801 Katella Ave Ste 110, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (844) 443-8362Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
To put it simply Doc P is awesome. He didn’t have me wait very long and he worked quickly and efficiently. On top of that he was kind and chatted with me through the whole procedure. On top of that the staff was friendly and kind through the whole thing. The actual procedure for the vasectomy was quick and painless. Doctor Pugach actully informed me about the whole thing and even gave me some of the history of it when I asked. So if your unsure please talk to the good doctor!
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Lsu Health Sciences
- -Booth Memorial Medical Center
- New York University-Booth Memorial Center
- New York University
Dr. Pugach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pugach accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pugach has seen patients for Urethral Stricture, Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pugach speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.