Overview

Dr. Robert Puckett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Puckett works at Harbin Clinic Heart Center, Rome, GA in Rome, GA with other offices in Armuchee, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.