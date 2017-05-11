See All General Dentists in Washington, PA
Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD

Dentistry
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Washington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Pruce works at Aspen Dental in Washington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Justin Abbs, DMD
Dr. Justin Abbs, DMD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Korpar, DMD
Dr. Thomas Korpar, DMD
10 (31)
View Profile
Dr. David Mayberry, DMD
Dr. David Mayberry, DMD
10 (885)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    366 Washington Rd, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 225-6855

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pruce?

    May 11, 2017
    He got me in the same day for a severe toothache. He and his assistant stayed late to see me. This was the first time to his office. My family and myself will be switching to Dr. Pruce. The office I was going to for over 10 years was too busy to see me.
    Bethel Park, PA — May 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pruce to family and friends

    Dr. Pruce's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pruce

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD.

    About Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437117801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pruce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.