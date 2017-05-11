Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Washington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Pruce works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental366 Washington Rd, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (844) 225-6855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance:
- Aetna
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He got me in the same day for a severe toothache. He and his assistant stayed late to see me. This was the first time to his office. My family and myself will be switching to Dr. Pruce. The office I was going to for over 10 years was too busy to see me.
About Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD
- Dentistry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1437117801
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruce accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruce works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.