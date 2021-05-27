Dr. Robert Protell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Protell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Protell, MD
Dr. Robert Protell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
DHMG - Stockton Specialty and Family782 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I have been seeing Dr. Protell for about 7 years. During that time, he has done a couple of colonoscopy procedures and consulted with me several times at his office. He is very professional, knowledgeable, and competent. I have always been pleased with the quality time he gives me to make sure that all of my questions are answered.
About Dr. Robert Protell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Dr. Protell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Protell has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Protell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Protell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Protell.
