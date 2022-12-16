Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prinzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Prinzi works at
Locations
Coastal Eye Group - Little River, SC90 Cedar Light Ln, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 567-1353
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
On a recent trip to Bryson City NC, to ride the Polar Express, I started seeing flashes in right eye. Read about it and contacted Mountain View Eye Center, Brandy Hicks. Received appointment the same day. Outstanding service! She took her time and located a retinal perforation. Returned home to Myrtle Beach next day and went to Coastal Eye Group. Walked in and was seen the next day after showing referral letter from Dr. Hicks. Was examined and Dr. Prinzi reconfirmed the retinal perforation. Again, another outstanding doctor. He took his time and immediately discussed and performed laser surgery. I was scared to death but he made the procedure painless and was very fast and efficient. Followed up with him today and was given the thumbs up ????. Future visits are scheduled to insure everything heals properly. I want to highly recommend both Dr. Hicks and Dr. Prinzi as true professionals who are very skilled. Both practices went above and beyond, saving my sight. Thank you, well done!
About Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1508131954
Education & Certifications
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
