Dr. Robert Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Price, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
Int Trauma General Surgery5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 410, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1600
Intermountain Medical Center5121 S COTTONWOOD ST, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1600MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Price is very precise. He’s a perfectionist. I have trusted him twice with my husbands life and both times he has saved his life on very serious operations. No one else could have delivered the outcome that he did. He doesn’t give up. He cares about his patients and he holds himself to such high standards and goes above and beyond to make his work a success. I am so grateful for him and for him going the extra mile to give my husband his life back. My husband was in sad shape and others didn’t want to touch him for at least a year but Dr Price went in earlier and thank goodness he did. He gave our family back our Dad, Husband and Brother, Grandpa. His work as a surgeon is top notch. He’s Amazing and so Particular about his work. Anyone that has him as a Surgeon is lucky and he will give it all he has. Thank you Dr Price for caring about your patients and going the extra mile. You walk on water in my book. So blessed for knowing you and having you as our Doctor. Thank you forever.
About Dr. Robert Price, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1679598312
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
