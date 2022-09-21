Dr. Robert Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Price, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clin
Dr. Price works at
Locations
Tenet Health Central Coast Specialty Care35 Casa St Ste 130, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-1422
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorogh- Listens well, Answers questions clearly.
About Dr. Robert Price, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1003085192
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for Lyme Disease, Migraine and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Price speaks Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.