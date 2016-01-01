See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Robert Powers, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Dr. Robert Powers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Powers works at Piedmont Heart Institute Vascular Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Vein Care and Vascular Surgery
    Piedmont Vein Care and Vascular Surgery
    95 Collier Rd NW Ste 2045, Atlanta, GA 30309 (404) 605-5110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation

Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Robert Powers, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336253954
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Meth Hosp
    Residency
    • U SC Hosps
    Internship
    • Grady Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powers works at Piedmont Heart Institute Vascular Surgery in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Powers’s profile.

    Dr. Powers has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

