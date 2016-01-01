Dr. Robert Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Powers, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Powers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Powers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Vein Care and Vascular Surgery95 Collier Rd NW Ste 2045, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powers?
About Dr. Robert Powers, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1336253954
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Meth Hosp
- U SC Hosps
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powers works at
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.