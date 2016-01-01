Overview

Dr. Robert Powers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Powers works at Piedmont Heart Institute Vascular Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.