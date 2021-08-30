Dr. Robert Powalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Powalski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Powalski, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Kenmore, NY. They graduated from St George's University School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Powalski works at
Locations
-
1
Bartels, Powalski, Weissman & Cloud3834 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 Directions (716) 877-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powalski?
I've been with Dr. Powalski for over 30 years and he delivered my daughter. He is just excellent, so kind and thoughtful, and he makes you feel like you are his only patient of the whole day. A bunch of my friends and family members have also gone to him. He takes the time to answer any questions or address your concerns thoroughly without rushing you. I feel fortunate to have had him in my court all these years!!
About Dr. Robert Powalski, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1134160872
Education & Certifications
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- St George's University School Of Internal Med
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powalski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powalski works at
Dr. Powalski has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Powalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.