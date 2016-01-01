Dr. Robert Post, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Post is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Post, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-2885
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Robert Post, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 65 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164479614
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Post has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Post accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Post has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Post speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Post. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Post.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Post, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Post appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.