Dr. Robert Porzio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Porzio, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Porzio, DO is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Porzio works at
Locations
-
1
BodyLogicDO of San Jose2025 Forest Ave Ste 8, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 538-7571Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
BodyLogicDO of San Jose (in Redding)2829 Bechelli Ln, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (408) 538-7570Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
BodyLogicDO of San Jose in Walnut Creek2255 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste T, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (408) 538-7573
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porzio?
Felt like I was listened to.
About Dr. Robert Porzio, DO
- Integrative Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1285654921
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porzio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porzio accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Porzio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Porzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porzio works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Porzio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porzio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.