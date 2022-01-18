Overview

Dr. Robert Portadin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Portadin works at Axia Women's Health in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ, Manalapan, NJ and Matawan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.