Overview

Dr. Robert Ponec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Ponec works at Salem Gastro in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.