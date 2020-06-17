Dr. Robert Pompa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pompa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pompa, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pompa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Pompa works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Benjamin Pompa M.d. Inc.414 N Camden Dr Ste 650, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 278-1594Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pompa?
Very personable, knowledgeable, and great manner. Knew exactly what my issue was. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Pompa, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396743076
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pompa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pompa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pompa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pompa works at
Dr. Pompa has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pompa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pompa speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pompa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pompa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pompa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pompa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.