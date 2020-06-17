Overview

Dr. Robert Pompa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Pompa works at Pompa & Kim Mds in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.