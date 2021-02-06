Overview

Dr. Robert Pollard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Pollard works at Ear Nose & Throat Physicians & Surgeons of Charleston in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.