Overview

Dr. Robert Pollard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Pollard works at Surgical Associates Of The Mid-Cities in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.