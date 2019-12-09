Dr. Pohl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Pohl, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pohl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Pohl works at
Locations
Robert Pohl MD123 S Main St Ste 270, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 586-0123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I will never go to another doctor.
About Dr. Robert Pohl, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1275539595
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pohl accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pohl works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohl.
