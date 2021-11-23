Dr. Robert Pluenneke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pluenneke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pluenneke, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pluenneke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Locations
Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
North Kansas City Hospital, Medical Plaza North2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 20, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 421-0188
The University of Kansas Cancer Center8700 N Green Hills Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg
- Hedrick Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pluenneke always takes his time to answer all your questions. His staff answers questions through MyChart in a timely fashion unlike other clinics where you play phone tag. Communication is top notch. I've never had a clinic be so responsive.
About Dr. Robert Pluenneke, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
