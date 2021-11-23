Overview

Dr. Robert Pluenneke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas / School of Medicine



Dr. Pluenneke works at University of Kansas Health System in Westwood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.