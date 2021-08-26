Overview

Dr. Robert Platzman, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Platzman works at Hypertension and Nephrology Specialists, LLC in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.