Dr. Robert Platzman, DO

Geriatric Medicine
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Platzman, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Platzman works at Hypertension and Nephrology Specialists, LLC in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael J. Fidanzato M.d. PA
    601 Ewing St Ste C7, Princeton, NJ 08540 (609) 921-8766
    Princeton Healthcare System A New Jersey Non-profit Corporation
    1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 (609) 853-7000
    5000 Windrow Dr Ste C7, Princeton, NJ 08540 (609) 987-1221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Regional Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
Dysphagia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Anemia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Confusion
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dysentery
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Hair Loss
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scurvy
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 26, 2021
    A great doctor. appointments a generally on time. He listens and provides good care and advice when there are complex issue. He is very personable and great to deal with
    IS — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Platzman, DO

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497852966
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
