Dr. Robert Pivec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pivec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pivec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pivec, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Pivec works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoArizona - Pima Center8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
OrthoArizona - High Street5355 E High St Unit 113, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
OrthoArizona JCL North Mountain9327 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 631-3166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pivec?
Timely, took time to explain what he found wrong and the best path to ratify the issue. Very pleasant Doctor. Will see him again.
About Dr. Robert Pivec, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Czech and Slovak
- 1568773489
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pivec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pivec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pivec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pivec works at
Dr. Pivec speaks Czech and Slovak.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pivec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pivec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pivec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pivec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.