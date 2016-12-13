Overview

Dr. Robert Pitts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Emory University.



Dr. Pitts works at Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Bremen, GA and Lexington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.