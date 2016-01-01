Overview

Dr. Robert Pitsenbarger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Pitsenbarger works at Sentara Obici Occupational Medicine in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Danville, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.