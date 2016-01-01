Dr. Pitsenbarger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Pitsenbarger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pitsenbarger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Pitsenbarger works at
Locations
Sentara Obici Hospital2800 Godwin Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 934-4786
Danville-pittsylvania Cs245 Hairston St, Danville, VA 24540 Directions (434) 793-4931
Sentara Podiatry Specialists1080 First Colonial Rd Ste 305, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-1850
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Pitsenbarger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063590172
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
