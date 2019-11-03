Overview

Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Columbus Community Hospital, Community Medical Center, Johnson County Hospital, Memorial Community Health, Memorial Hospital and York General Hospital.



Dr. Pitsch works at Bryan Heart Vascular Surgery in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.