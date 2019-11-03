Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD
Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Columbus Community Hospital, Community Medical Center, Johnson County Hospital, Memorial Community Health, Memorial Hospital and York General Hospital.
Bryan Heart Vascular Surgery1500 S 48th St Ste 400, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 481-8500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Community Medical Center
- Johnson County Hospital
- Memorial Community Health
- Memorial Hospital
- York General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This was my third surgery that Dr Pitsch performed on me. The first being my back surgery, he was on the team the second was my AAA Stent procedure, and my latest was the Aortagram procedure with 2 Stents placed in my left leg. I have always found Dr Pitsch to be very professional and informative. I would and have recommended him to others. All the surgeries he performed on me have been a success
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland-Case West Res U
- University of Utah
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
