Dr. Robert Piroli, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Piroli, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center

Dr. Piroli works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbus Prostate Cancer Center
    620 Morrison Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 396-2684

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Piroli, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730180662
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Piroli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piroli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piroli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piroli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piroli works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH. View the full address on Dr. Piroli’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Piroli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piroli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piroli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piroli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

