Dr. Piotrowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Piotrowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Piotrowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Piotrowski works at
Locations
1
Lpg Cardiology - the Sanctuary8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 302, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9480Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cares about his patients. He answers all questions. He advised me on best diet and exercise for my heart.
About Dr. Robert Piotrowski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1134382898
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piotrowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piotrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Piotrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piotrowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piotrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piotrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.