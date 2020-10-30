Overview

Dr. Robert Piorkowski, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Piorkowski works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Wethersfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.