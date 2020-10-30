Dr. Robert Piorkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piorkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Piorkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Piorkowski, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Piorkowski works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 700, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-2040
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1025 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 547-0616
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Piorkowski was wonderful. He explained everything clearly, referred me to coordinating physicians and made the whole process very comfortable in a very professional way. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Piorkowski, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Med Ctr
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
