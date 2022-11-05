Dr. Robert Pineyro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineyro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pineyro, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pineyro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Zaragoza and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Locations
Roger A Levy MD9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 104, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-7468
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve used dr Pineyro for 21 years and he is warm caring and knowledgeable. He always listens to what you have to say and is always concerned about you. He always makes you feel like you are the only one there. Spends as much time as needed and never rushing out to see another patient.alway easy to get an appointment when needed
About Dr. Robert Pineyro, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972660074
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Wash Hospital Center
- Graduate Hospital
- U Zaragoza
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pineyro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineyro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineyro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pineyro has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineyro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pineyro speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineyro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineyro.
