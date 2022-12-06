Dr. Robert Pilkinton Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilkinton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pilkinton Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pilkinton Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Dr. Pilkinton Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Pilkinton Eye Center300 20th Ave N Ste 504, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-7890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pilkinton Jr?
Dr. Pilkinton did a great job with my Cataract Surgery on both eyes! I went with the Intraocular lenses and can see better than 20/20 on the charts. He's very knowledgeable and is there to do a (great) job. All questions were answered and he was pleasant in all the appointments.
About Dr. Robert Pilkinton Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891739322
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilkinton Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilkinton Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilkinton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilkinton Jr works at
Dr. Pilkinton Jr has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilkinton Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilkinton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilkinton Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilkinton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilkinton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.