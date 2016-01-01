Dr. Robert Pierce, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pierce, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pierce, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Dr. Pierce works at
Locations
-
1
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierce?
About Dr. Robert Pierce, DO
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093785354
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.