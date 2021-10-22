Overview

Dr. Robert Pickett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, Saint Thomas West Hospital and Unity Medical Center.



Dr. Pickett works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.