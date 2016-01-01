Dr. Pickard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Pickard, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pickard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Pickard works at
Locations
Robert E. Pickard MD PA7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 210, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Pickard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickard has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.