Dr. Robert Piccinini, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piccinini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Piccinini, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Piccinini, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Piccinini works at
Locations
-
1
Associates In Psychiatry43157 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 997-9619Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 11:45am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piccinini?
Dr. Piccinini was the only doctor who asked me "What did I want". All the other doctors never asked me. I found with his help I recovered from anxiety and fear in a matter of months. I would highly highly recommended him.
About Dr. Robert Piccinini, DO
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1457443517
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconcin
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Flint Osteopathic Hosp
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wayne State Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piccinini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piccinini accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piccinini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piccinini works at
Dr. Piccinini speaks Italian.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Piccinini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piccinini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piccinini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piccinini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.