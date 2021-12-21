Overview

Dr. Robert Phang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Margaretville Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Phang works at Albany Associates in Cardiology in Albany, NY with other offices in Queensbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.