Overview

Dr. Robert Pettis, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Pettis works at Orange Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery in Irvine, CA with other offices in Laguna Woods, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.