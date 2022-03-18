Overview

Dr. Robert Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at NorthBay Center for Orthopedics - Vacaville in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

