Dr. Robert Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
NorthBay Health Orthopedics - Vacaville1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 200, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment I met Dr. Peterson and his team I knew that they all had my well-being at the top of their list. From Pre-operation to Post operation check up they have all been great Thank you all very much.
About Dr. Robert Peterson, MD
- Orthopedics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1093717951
Education & Certifications
- Ms Sprts Med Orthop Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.