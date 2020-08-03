Dr. Robert Peterman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Peterman, DMD
Dr. Robert Peterman, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Robert Peterman199 W High St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 988-6565
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MetLife
- United Concordia
Dr.Peterman is an excllent orthadontist. Thanks to him and staff I now have a beautiful smile. I would like also like acknowledge Mrs.Alyssa, who helped with the removal of my braces.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1427498856
- Rutgers U
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
