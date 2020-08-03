Overview

Dr. Robert Peterman, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Peterman works at Somerset Orthodontic Specialists, LLC in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.