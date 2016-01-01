Dr. Robert Perry, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Perry, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Perry, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Corinth, MS. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.
Dr. Perry works at
Locations
-
1
Perry Robert H DDS Office1017 Foote St, Corinth, MS 38834 Directions (662) 546-8815
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
About Dr. Robert Perry, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1336362219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.