Dr. Robert Perovich, MD

Psychiatry
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Perovich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Perovich works at Robert M Perovich MD in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2855 N University Dr Ste 500, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 346-9404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 22, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Perovich for over 5 years and I couldn’t recommend him enough. He listens to your needs and helps you figure out a treatment plan without being dismissive like most psychiatrists. The front office staff is helpful and a pleasure to talk to. Front office staff and Dr. Perovich respond very quickly if you have any questions concerns or needs.
    About Dr. Robert Perovich, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518046713
    Education & Certifications

    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Perovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perovich works at Robert M Perovich MD in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Perovich’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Perovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

