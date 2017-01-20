Dr. Perin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Perin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Perin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.
Delaware Valley Institute of Fertility2950 College Dr Ste 2B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-5181
Robert J Perin MD630 Salem Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 845-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
First time visit to Dr. Perin and was thoroughly impressed with the staff, short wait time to see the doctor, the cleanliness of the office and mostly the quality and the amount of time the doctor spent explaining each phase of the examination in detail with a specific evaluation of his findings. This was followed by answering a number of questions that I had in addition to providing me with recommendations related to my general well being. Simply an outstanding visit. AMT West Deptford
- Allergy & Immunology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Hackensack Hosp
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Mount St. Mary's College
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
