Dr. Robert Perhala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Perhala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Dr. Perhala works at
Locations
36855 American Way Ste C, Avon, OH 44011
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have! Great bedside manner! Very understanding and has a great listening ear! Tries everything under the sun to treat his patients. He is gentle and kind. A good soul. I’d recommend him to anyone needing a Rheumatology doctor. His staff is amazing, as well!
About Dr. Robert Perhala, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1700881224
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perhala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perhala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perhala has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perhala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perhala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perhala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perhala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perhala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.