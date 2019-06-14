Overview

Dr. Robert Perhala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Perhala works at Crowell, Carolyn DDS in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.