Dr. Robert Penney, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Penney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Penney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ.
Dr. Penney works at
Locations
Corning Metpath704 N BEERS ST, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-2500
Holmdel Obgyn Associates2349 STATE ROUTE 36, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 Directions (732) 291-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penney?
I am in the middle of an extremely complicated, very serious medical issue that was found after a hysterectomy. This doctor has been an angel on Earth. I have never in my life had such a caring, proactive, knowledgeable doctor. He knows and works with a team of other amazing doctors who are all willing to assess my case. Dr. Penney checks on me all the time, gives me direct access to call him any time, and goes so far above and beyond for me I have no words. If ever a doctor had the capacity to change my life, it is him. For everything he has done and for all he is continuing to do, thank you a million times. I can not recommend him highly enough. He’s a blessing and one of the most compassionate doctors I have ever met.
About Dr. Robert Penney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1790773653
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penney has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penney speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Penney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penney.
