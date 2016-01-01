Dr. Robert Penne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Penne, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Penne, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Penne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Oculoplastics840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penne?
About Dr. Robert Penne, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215936380
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penne works at
Dr. Penne has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penne speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Penne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.