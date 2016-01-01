Overview

Dr. Robert Penne, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Penne works at Dept of Oculoplastics in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

